City of Edwardsville announces closure of South Buchanan Street from April 17-May 8
Beginning Monday, April 17, Baxmeyer Construction will be closing South Buchanan Street for roadway removal and paving from Schwarz Street to the Madison County Transit Trail. This closure will be in effect through the beginning of the day on Monday, May 8. Linden Street and Wolf Street will be closed to all traffic at the intersection of South Buchanan for the duration of this project.
