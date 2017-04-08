Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis loses at SIUE, 5-2
The Austin Peay State University women's tennis team fell 5-2 on the road at SIU Edwardsville Friday afternoon in an Ohio Valley Conference match. The Cougars went on to take matches at No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|9 hr
|EastaBunny
|6
|Timothy Clark Murder 1980 (Aug '11)
|9 hr
|SeekJustice
|32
|Nicole Miller-Gulley works at Maryville and Sta...
|9 hr
|ConcernGrimm
|3
|Any bi/gay want to hook up? (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Leslie
|4
|J. Pugh
|Sat
|I know
|1
|Prop E Succeeds: Edwardsville proposition passe...
|Apr 5
|MovedOutToo
|2
|gay 13 year old in edwardsville illinois looki... (Feb '15)
|Apr 3
|Serj
|9
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC