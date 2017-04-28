APSU Softball drops doubleheader at SIU Edwardsville

Austin Peay State University's offense failed to produce any runs in its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader versus Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Friday at Cougar Field, with the Govs taking 8-0 and 1-0 losses. The Govs fell behind early in Game 1, giving up three first-inning runs to the Cougars and never recovered, with SIUE adding a single run in the second and three more in the third inning to build a 7-0 lead.

