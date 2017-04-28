APSU Softball drops doubleheader at S...

APSU Softball drops doubleheader at SIU Edwardsville

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Austin Peay State University's offense failed to produce any runs in its Ohio Valley Conference doubleheader versus Southern Illinois Edwardsville, Friday at Cougar Field, with the Govs taking 8-0 and 1-0 losses. The Govs fell behind early in Game 1, giving up three first-inning runs to the Cougars and never recovered, with SIUE adding a single run in the second and three more in the third inning to build a 7-0 lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... 13 hr Mousey 18
who remembers? (Dec '08) Sat JustTheFacts 136
What was going on with all the cops Saturday ni... Apr 26 BenldSheriff 2
double murder in 74 or so (Dec '10) Apr 26 RRBum 31
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Apr 21 Vincent 44
What bars to meet women 45 to 60 y/o Apr 20 Gerry Tall 2
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Apr 15 nunya 7
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Madison County was issued at April 30 at 9:04AM CDT

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC