What's going on at the Wildey: Action-packed thriller and hilarious stand-up comedy
This week at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville , enjoy an action-packed thriller for $2 Tuesday Movies and a renowned stand-up act who is sure to make couples laugh this Valentine's weekend. The Wildey Theatre will be showing "Kill Bill: Volume 1" for this week's edition of $2 Tuesday Movies.
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Triad school registration
|Tue
|Newbie
|1
|What is up with the poor business at cullop Jen...
|Mon
|Sandy
|6
|Crazy bit*h at great clips in Edwardsville
|Feb 4
|Madone
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Feb 3
|Rollo
|16
|Didnt that Gilliam woman marry that Star guy
|Feb 3
|Rollo
|1
|Howard Johnson Hotel
|Feb 3
|Traveler
|1
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
