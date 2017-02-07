What's going on at the Wildey: Action-packed thriller and hilarious stand-up comedy

This week at the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville , enjoy an action-packed thriller for $2 Tuesday Movies and a renowned stand-up act who is sure to make couples laugh this Valentine's weekend. The Wildey Theatre will be showing "Kill Bill: Volume 1" for this week's edition of $2 Tuesday Movies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.