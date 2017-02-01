Two face involuntary manslaughter, ch...

Two face involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment charges in New Douglas case

EDWARDSVILLE Two individuals Timothy W. Elkins, Jr., 35, and Amy M. Elkins , were charged on Wednesday, Feb. 1 , in Madison County Circuit Court with one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of child endangerment and nine misdemeanor counts of child endangerment. Both Timothy Elkins and Amy Elkins were given an address in the 400 block of North Main Street in New Douglas, Ill.

