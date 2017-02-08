SIUE teacher candidates named Noyce S...

SIUE teacher candidates named Noyce Scholars, empowered to lead

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

A new cohort of eight Southern Illinois University Edwardsville undergraduates, who aspire to be math and science educators, have been named Noyce Scholars through the Noyce Math and Science Scholarship Programs. Through the program, the students will have the opportunity to participate in an enhanced curriculum and engage in a professional learning community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hot blonde in apartment building on coroner of ... (Jul '16) 8 hr Hot Blonde 5
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... 13 hr Corner pocket 9
Triad school registration Tue Newbie 1
What is up with the poor business at cullop Jen... Mon Sandy 6
Crazy bit*h at great clips in Edwardsville Feb 4 Madone 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Feb 3 Rollo 16
Didnt that Gilliam woman marry that Star guy Feb 3 Rollo 1
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC