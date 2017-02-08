SIUE teacher candidates named Noyce Scholars, empowered to lead
A new cohort of eight Southern Illinois University Edwardsville undergraduates, who aspire to be math and science educators, have been named Noyce Scholars through the Noyce Math and Science Scholarship Programs. Through the program, the students will have the opportunity to participate in an enhanced curriculum and engage in a professional learning community.
