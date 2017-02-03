SIUE Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow participate in Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month
During February, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Students Today, Alumni Tomorrow will join hundreds of educational institutions to participate in Student Engagement and Philanthropy Month , a global initiative designed to increase student understanding of philanthropy and grow engagement on campuses. The initiative is organized by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and its CASE Affiliated Student Advancement Programs .
