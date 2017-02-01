SIUE Constructors Club Earns National Community Service Award
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Constructors Club in the School of Engineering has earned third place in the 2016 Associated General Contractors of America Outstanding Student Chapter Contest. The award symbolizes dedication to the enrichment of construction education through community service.
