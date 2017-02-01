SIUE celebrates Black Heritage Month ...

SIUE celebrates Black Heritage Month with theme 'Uplift, Build, Remember'

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville held a kickoff celebration for Black Heritage Month on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the Morris University Center's Goshen Lounge, coordinated by the Campus Activities Board and the Black Heritage Month committee. The month's theme is "Uplift, Build, Remember."

