New Edwardsville Public Safety Building coming along according to plan

The new public safety facility next to the splash pad at Leon Corlew Park on South Main in Edwardsville is going up according to plan, Edwardsville Fire Chief Rick Welle said last week. The Edwardsville Fire and Police Department will move to the new facility once it is completed.

