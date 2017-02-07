Metro East Therapy, Inc., in Edwardsville launches practice with connections from SBDC
After focusing on early intervention with students in the city of St. Louis, speech pathologist Maggie Block i s now providing individualized therapy for Edwardsville-area clients through her practice, Metro East Therapy Inc . Block's practice analyzes, investigates, addresses, treats and helps to prevent an array of disorders related to speech.
