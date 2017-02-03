Metro East SBDC's March 9 Small Biz Symposium at SIUE is all systems go
A cadre of local business minds will offer practical expertise to small business owners at "All Systems Go," a three-hour session aimed at arming companies with the necessary tools and operational resources to successfully launch their companies. The symposium is 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, March 9 on the second floor of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville's Morris University Center at 1 Hairpin Drive.
