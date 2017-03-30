Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's visit to MJCF, Edwardsville, creates excitement
EDWARDSVILLE Dr. Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities , said he couldn't be more proud and excited to be hosting the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on Thursday, March, 30, 2017, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Abdul-Jabbar is just another in an array of big-name speakers scheduled to appear in the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities events.
