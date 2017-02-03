Junior Service Club provides generous $1,000 donation for YMCA playground renovations
The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Junior Service Club is recognized as one of the most generous organizations in the Ed/Glen area. The Junior Service Club came through again this week with a $1,000 playground donation to the Edwardsville YMCA on Esic Drive to complete various improvements on its playground.
