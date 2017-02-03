ISP, other law enforcement advise motorists to not drink and drive on Super Bowl Sunday

Illinois State Police will strictly enforce FATAL-4 moving violations through today, which includes; DUI, Speeding, Distracted Driving, and Seat Belt compliance, but will place an emphasis on impaired driving. ISP District 11 and District 18 outlets both advised motorists they will be out with a strong group enforcing any impaired driving today, Super Bowl Sunday.

