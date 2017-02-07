Historic records of Illinois minister...

Historic records of Illinois minister, journalist recovered

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 2, 2017, photo, Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida looks over old documents in his office at the Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville, Ill. Nida recently found court documents relating to Elijah P. Lovejoy that were almost destroyed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Triad school registration 19 hr Newbie 1
What is up with the poor business at cullop Jen... Mon Sandy 6
Crazy bit*h at great clips in Edwardsville Feb 4 Madone 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Feb 3 Rollo 16
Didnt that Gilliam woman marry that Star guy Feb 3 Rollo 1
Howard Johnson Hotel Feb 3 Traveler 1
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,794 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC