Edwardsville Police provide stats from Super Bowl weekend traffic enforcement period
The Edwardsville Police Department completed the fourth in a series of overtime traffic enforcement periods on February 6, 2017. The specific overtime traffic enforcement netted a total of 1 Driving Under the Influence traffic citation, and 7 other traffic violations.
