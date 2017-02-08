Edwardsville Breakfast shows city is on upward swing with business, real estate and parks growth

EDWARDSVILLE Spirits were high Tuesday morning at the Edwardsville 2017 Business Forecast Breakfast at Wildey Theatre , reflecting on a sensational year in 2016 and a strong outlook ahead for this year. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton started the meeting off on positive note about how 2016 was an incredible year for the city of Edwardsville and the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.