Business of the Year winner J.F. Electric truly cares about area, others around them
A company with a long and storied history in Edwardsville was presented the Business of the Year Award at the city's annual economic breakfast Tuesday morning. Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton said it was an honor to present the Business of the Year Award to J.F. Electric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hot blonde in apartment building on coroner of ... (Jul '16)
|18 hr
|Hot Blonde
|5
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|23 hr
|Corner pocket
|9
|Triad school registration
|Feb 7
|Newbie
|1
|What is up with the poor business at cullop Jen...
|Feb 6
|Sandy
|6
|Crazy bit*h at great clips in Edwardsville
|Feb 4
|Madone
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Feb 3
|Rollo
|16
|Didnt that Gilliam woman marry that Star guy
|Feb 3
|Rollo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC