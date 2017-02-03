Bishop leads Mass, blesses veterans, ...

Bishop leads Mass, blesses veterans, visits St. Boniface School during Catholic Schools Week

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: RiverBender.com

EDWARDSVILLE St. Boniface Church , along with St. Boniface School and Father McGivney Catholic High School all had an inspiring day on Wednesday with a visit from the Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki . It's not every day that a school gets a visit on Catholic Schools Week from Bishop Paprocki, but Edwardsville schools were fortunate to have him this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Crazy bit*h at great clips in Edwardsville Sat Madone 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Fri Rollo 16
Didnt that Gilliam woman marry that Star guy Fri Rollo 1
Howard Johnson Hotel Feb 3 Traveler 1
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Jan 22 Omg 43
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Jan 21 Kaseberg 8
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,660 • Total comments across all topics: 278,606,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC