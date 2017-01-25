Wildey Theatre offers pre-Valentine's Day deal with well-known comedian Mike Toomey's show
Those looking for a nice, inexpensive night of comedy to mark Valentine's Day pre-weekend are in for a treat on Saturday, Feb. 11, with Mike Toomey's appearance at the Wildey Theatre . Wildey Theatre General Manager Al Canal said he has known Toomey for several years and thought he was perfect for Valentine's weekend in Edwardsville.
