Wildey Theatre offers free showing of...

Wildey Theatre offers free showing of 'Selma' Jan. 15

On Sunday, Jan. 15, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, will be having a free showing of the film, "Selma." The film, produced by Lee Daniels and directed by Ava DuVernay, showcases Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Madison County was issued at January 13 at 4:24PM CST

