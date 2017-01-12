Wildey Theatre offers free showing of 'Selma' Jan. 15

On Sunday, Jan. 15, in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Wildey Theatre, located at 252 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, will be having a free showing of the film, "Selma." The film, produced by Lee Daniels and directed by Ava DuVernay, showcases Dr. King's historic march from Selma to Montgomery.

