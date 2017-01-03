Southern Illinois University won't be...

Southern Illinois University won't become sanctuary campus

Read more: Daily Herald

The president of Southern Illinois University says the school has decided not to become a sanctuary campus for students who are in the U.S. without legal permission. The Southern Illinoisan reports that SIU President Randy Dunn said Friday that the decision applies to the school's campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville and its medical school in Springfield.

