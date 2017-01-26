Siue SBDC helps local entrepreneur launch publication dedicated to preserving life stories
Bringing people together to share their life stories is what entrepreneur Mike Stith, founder of One Legacy LLC, has been doing for two years. With the help of the Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Stith launches phase two of One Legacy's mission: The Family Historian, in February.
