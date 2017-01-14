SIUE introduces cooperative PhD in environmental resources
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is introducing a cooperative PhD in environmental resources and policy with the Carbondale campus that will be available for the fall 2017 semester. The central focus of the ER&P program is advanced interdisciplinary training and research on physical, biological, and social processes responsible for natural resource and environmental problems facing contemporary society.
