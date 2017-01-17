SIUE holds Diversity Strategic Plan Summit

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion hosted a rich, action-oriented dialogue among more than 240 campus administrators, faculty, staff and students, and surrounding community leaders, during the Diversity Strategic Plan Summit held Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Morris University Center. The event featured a discussion-based analysis of the University's Diversity Strategic Plan that was enacted in 2013.

