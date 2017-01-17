SIUE holds Diversity Strategic Plan S...

SIUE holds Diversity Strategic Plan Summit

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion hosted a rich, action-oriented dialogue among more than 240 campus administrators, faculty, staff and students, and surrounding community leaders, during the Diversity Strategic Plan Summit held Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the Morris University Center. The event featured a discussion-based analysis of the University's Diversity Strategic Plan that was enacted in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Drug Dealer In Town 16 hr James Elweed 8
tooting your own horn Tue jus sayn 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Jan 17 Gucci 15
heroin (Feb '10) Jan 16 Blow me Sarah 14
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Jan 16 Notraceonme 6
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,292 • Total comments across all topics: 278,070,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC