For those who dread their winter heating bill, a more affordable, green solution may be around the corner. This fall's senior design presentations from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Department of Mechanical Engineering included the Solar Owl, a heat storage system that collects free thermal energy from the sun during the day and releases it after the sun sets.

