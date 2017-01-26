SIUE Athletics hosts 3,100 Metro-East students for women's basketball game
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Athletics welcomed more than 3,100 students in grades 3-8 from 13 Metro-East schools on Wednesday, Jan. 25 for the SIUE Women's Basketball game versus Tennessee State. "Good to have you here!" SIUE Chancellor Dr. Randy Pembrook said as he high fived and greeted students.
