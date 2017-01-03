Scholarship available to Edwardsville...

Scholarship available to Edwardsville Township High School seniors

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RiverBender.com

Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced that applications for the 2017 Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship are now available. Each year since 1989, the Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship Fund has awarded funds to graduating high school seniors to continue their education at Illinois colleges and universities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Drug Dealer In Town 2 hr Dog 4
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Mon Unbelievable 4
Annie Schardan (Mar '16) Mon Unbelievable 4
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Sun AJM 27
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) Sun Todd Windinkerstein 7
Danny Guffey wanted criminal. Sat Haha 9
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,615

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC