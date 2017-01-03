Reifsteck family thanks Wood River Police officers with 'Feed The Force' campaign
Samantha Reifsteck, an 8-year-old girl from Edwardsville, has been doing one of the most giving volunteer efforts any citizen could do - helping show police officers appreciation with her Feed the Force campaign . The Feed the Force group made their way to the Wood River Police Department this past week and it was something that truly touched the officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Tue
|Shane
|2
|Edwardsville wealthy are really just trash with...
|Jan 2
|Hydra
|5
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Jan 1
|JAD
|24
|David Michael announces bid For Madison County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|NoIncumbent
|12
|gang stalking
|Dec 31
|dave
|1
|Does anyone know any girls on backpage?
|Dec 30
|Yep
|3
|Stone Meadows Trailer Park (Jul '15)
|Dec 29
|Stone medowos sux
|5
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC