Pedestrian struck outside Wildey Theater Tuesday evening

Lt. Charlie Kohlberg of the Edwardsville Police Department said the pedestrian was struck at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. Kohlberg said the pedestrian was struck while crossing North Main Street at College . Kohlberg said Michael Heady , 70, of Jacksonville, Illinois, was turning southbound onto Main Street from East College when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

