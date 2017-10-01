OPINION: Report to the People, January 12, 2017
On 1/10/17 I voted for matching fund projects designed to upgrade transportation corridors including; Keebler Road and 162 Intersection Improvement in Marysville, Sugar Loaf Road Improvement Collinsville, Center Grove Turn Lanes and Troy Road Traffic Signal Interconnect City of Edwardsville, Maryville Road Improvements, Granite City. Afterwards I toured the proposed Staunton and Lebanon Road Improvements with Mark Gvillo, PE, and County Engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08)
|Sat
|CellTime
|10
|bars (Feb '10)
|Sat
|GoDown
|2
|Samantha Hamelmann busted
|Fri
|bored with druggies
|1
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Fri
|KaseB
|5
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 12
|Hometown Hottie
|5
|Danny Guffey wanted criminal.
|Jan 10
|Peesus
|10
|brittany hitch (Apr '15)
|Jan 9
|Unbelievable
|4
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC