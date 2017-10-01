OPINION: Report to the People, January 12, 2017

On 1/10/17 I voted for matching fund projects designed to upgrade transportation corridors including; Keebler Road and 162 Intersection Improvement in Marysville, Sugar Loaf Road Improvement Collinsville, Center Grove Turn Lanes and Troy Road Traffic Signal Interconnect City of Edwardsville, Maryville Road Improvements, Granite City. Afterwards I toured the proposed Staunton and Lebanon Road Improvements with Mark Gvillo, PE, and County Engineer.

