Miles applies for funds to finish landscaping at base of U.S. Navy A-7E Corsair II
Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles today announced his intention to apply for funds from the Madison County Sustainability and Recycling Program and the Madison County Park and Recreation Commission Park Enhancement Program , totaling $30,000. At the January 24th meeting of the Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees, Miles called for a vote on two separate resolutions authorizing him to apply for the funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jan 22
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC