Mike Rathgeb to speak at Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction

Southwestern graduate Mike Rathgeb, the founder and President of Spencer Homes, and partner at Infinity Land Group, both based in Edwardsville, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m. Rathgeb, a 1987 graduate of Southwestern High School, founded Spencer Homes in 2005.

