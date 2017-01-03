Metro East Home and Garden Show sets ...

Metro East Home and Garden Show sets 2017 date

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

The Metro East Home & Garden Show set the date for their fourth annual event. Residents are urged to mark the space on their calendar as "busy" and be sure to attend the Fourth Annual Metro East Home and Garden show on Saturday, March 18, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will once again take place on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville at 6305 Center Grove Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
brittany hitch (Apr '15) Mon Unbelievable 4
Annie Schardan (Mar '16) Mon Unbelievable 4
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Sun AJM 27
New Drug Dealer In Town Sun Curious 3
Has anyone seen Amy Mattingly around Troy, High... (Jul '15) Sun Todd Windinkerstein 7
Danny Guffey wanted criminal. Sat Haha 9
gang stalking Jan 7 Truth 2
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,777,726

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC