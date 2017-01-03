Metro East Home and Garden Show sets 2017 date

The Metro East Home & Garden Show set the date for their fourth annual event. Residents are urged to mark the space on their calendar as "busy" and be sure to attend the Fourth Annual Metro East Home and Garden show on Saturday, March 18, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will once again take place on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville at 6305 Center Grove Road.

