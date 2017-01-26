Madison County Historical Society to ...

Madison County Historical Society to offer encore coal mining legacy program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: RiverBender.com

The Madison County Historical Society program about the Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining was so popular a repeat performance will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Cindy Reinhardt of the Madison County Historical Society said many homes and businesses in Madison County are located above abandoned coal mines that can cause problems for property owners today. " Bob Gibson , an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will discuss the kind of problems caused by abandoned coal mines, who needs to be concerned, and if problems arise, what to do about it," Reinhardt said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking Jan 22 dave 5
Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11) Jan 22 Omg 43
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... Jan 21 Kaseberg 8
New Drug Dealer In Town Jan 20 Cuzz 9
tooting your own horn Jan 17 jus sayn 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Jan 17 Gucci 15
heroin (Feb '10) Jan 16 Blow me Sarah 14
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,395 • Total comments across all topics: 278,390,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC