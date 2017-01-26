Madison County Historical Society to offer encore coal mining legacy program

The Madison County Historical Society program about the Legacy of Madison County Coal Mining was so popular a repeat performance will be offered at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. Cindy Reinhardt of the Madison County Historical Society said many homes and businesses in Madison County are located above abandoned coal mines that can cause problems for property owners today. " Bob Gibson , an authority on issues of land use in areas previously undermined for coal, will discuss the kind of problems caused by abandoned coal mines, who needs to be concerned, and if problems arise, what to do about it," Reinhardt said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.