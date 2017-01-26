Lunch and Learn workshop highlights services for veterans
EDWARDSVILLE Over 30 organizations were in attendance for the fifth Lunch and Learn Workshop presented by the Social Services Safety Net. This event was the first Lunch & Learn Workshop since the second annual Social Services Safety Net Forum held by the Edwardsville Township and the Ed/Glen Ministerial Alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jan 22
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC