Local Shriners to sponsor Orthopaedic Screening Clinic

The Ainad Shriners Troy/Edwardsville Shrine Club is known for its lasting community work and an important event coming up is a screening clinic for orthopedic conditions for Shriners Hospitals for Children. The event is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Anderson Hospital, 6800 Illinois Route 162, Maryville, IL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.