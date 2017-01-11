Lewis and Clark honoring Black History Month all February long
"The Black History Month Committee at Lewis and Clark believes the college has prepared something for everybody for the month of February," said Black Student Association Adviser Jared Hennings. "We're looking forward to another year of inclusive programming for our students, youth and adults in the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Jan 22
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Jan 22
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC