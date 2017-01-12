Law enforcement: Ice is starting to a...

Law enforcement: Ice is starting to accumulate, but roads are safe so far

Friday Jan 13

As of about 4 p.m. Friday, word from the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Edwardsville , the Alton Police Department and Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville IDOT District 11 is there are no major incidents with the rainy/icy weather so far. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said more ice is accumulating throughout the area, but Alton/Godfrey main roads are safe to drive with caution.

Edwardsville, IL

