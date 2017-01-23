Jurors in southern Illinois find man 'sexually dangerous'
Prosecutors in southern Illinois say a man will be committed to a state corrections facility after jurors found him to be a sexually dangerous person. Proceedings started earlier this week in Edwardsville for James Lopes, who was accused of promoting sexual relations with children as a religious rite.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking
|Sun
|dave
|5
|Dead Beat Dads of Collinsville!! Post then & ro... (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Omg
|43
|unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b...
|Jan 21
|Kaseberg
|8
|New Drug Dealer In Town
|Jan 20
|Cuzz
|9
|tooting your own horn
|Jan 17
|jus sayn
|1
|state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09)
|Jan 17
|Gucci
|15
|heroin (Feb '10)
|Jan 16
|Blow me Sarah
|14
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC