Information Session: Advance your career with a Master's in...

Find out how a master's in College Student Personnel Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville can help advance your career in higher education at an upcoming information session. Register here and learn more about this high-quality program Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m.-noon in the Mississippi Room on the second floor of the Morris University Center at SIUE.

