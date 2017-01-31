Former Edwardsville Police officer faces 40 years in prison after guilty plea to charges
A case that required enormous evidence gathering has resulted in a guilty plea to six charges by former Edwardsville Police officer Brian F. Barker , 43, of Moro. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said Barker, a previous 20-year Edwardsville Police Department veteran, faces up to 40 years of prison time in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
