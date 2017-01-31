Former Edwardsville officer pleads guilty to burglaries
A former Edwardsville police officer has pleaded guilty to six felony counts over two years after he was charged with a long string of burglaries. Forty-three-year-old Brian Barker pleaded guilty to four burglary charges and one charge each of official misconduct and aggravated possession of stolen firearms.
