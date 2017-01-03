Father, Son and Friends to play at Wildey's Winter Concert Series
The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite the community to enjoy some Celtic music and Irish Dancers as we welcome Father Son and Friends to the Wildey Theatre for the third installment in the Winter Concert Series on Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 7pm. A pre-concert reception will feature award winning barbecue catered by Doc's Smokehouse and will be available, until supplies last, starting at 5:45 p.m. For over 25 years Father Son and Friends, a Celtic/Americana folk band, has entertained audiences around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Edwardsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R...
|Tue
|Shane
|2
|Edwardsville wealthy are really just trash with...
|Mon
|Hydra
|5
|Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran...
|Sun
|JAD
|24
|David Michael announces bid For Madison County ... (Nov '15)
|Jan 1
|NoIncumbent
|12
|gang stalking
|Dec 31
|dave
|1
|Does anyone know any girls on backpage?
|Dec 30
|Yep
|3
|Stone Meadows Trailer Park (Jul '15)
|Dec 29
|Stone medowos sux
|5
Find what you want!
Search Edwardsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC