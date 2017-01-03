Father, Son and Friends to play at Wi...

Father, Son and Friends to play at Wildey's Winter Concert Series

The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite the community to enjoy some Celtic music and Irish Dancers as we welcome Father Son and Friends to the Wildey Theatre for the third installment in the Winter Concert Series on Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 7pm. A pre-concert reception will feature award winning barbecue catered by Doc's Smokehouse and will be available, until supplies last, starting at 5:45 p.m. For over 25 years Father Son and Friends, a Celtic/Americana folk band, has entertained audiences around the country.

