Edwardsville Township, Madison County Highway crews commended for job during ice storm

EDWARDSVILLE Both Edwardsville Township and Madison County Highway crews joined the force of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon city street departments to keep the outer roads near those two cities and more clear over the icy weekend. Edwardsville Township Supervisor Frank Miles said he couldn't have asked for any more than what his highway crew and Madison County's Highway Department did with both Edwardsville and Glen Carbon city forces to keep the ice from accumulating.

