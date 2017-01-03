Edwardsville students work to help others in the community in post-holidays campaign
Edwardsville High School makes it an unwritten focal point under Student Council Sponsor/Spanish teacher Melissa Beck to help others in the community. During the Christmas, several EHS students spent time visiting senior citizens and conducting a food drive for families.
