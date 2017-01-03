Edwardsville students work to help ot...

Edwardsville students work to help others in the community in post-holidays campaign

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: RiverBender.com

Edwardsville High School makes it an unwritten focal point under Student Council Sponsor/Spanish teacher Melissa Beck to help others in the community. During the Christmas, several EHS students spent time visiting senior citizens and conducting a food drive for families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two Sought: Pair of suspects in alleged South R... Tue Shane 2
Edwardsville wealthy are really just trash with... Mon Hydra 5
News Only 30-Minute Deliberation: Jury convicts Gran... Sun JAD 24
News David Michael announces bid For Madison County ... (Nov '15) Jan 1 NoIncumbent 12
gang stalking Dec 31 dave 1
Does anyone know any girls on backpage? Dec 30 Yep 3
Stone Meadows Trailer Park (Jul '15) Dec 29 Stone medowos sux 5
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,876

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC