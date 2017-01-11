Edwardsville School Board votes to put tax increase on April ballot

The Edwardsville Board of Education voted unanimously to return a failed measure to the April 4, 2017 ballot at its Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 meeting. Proposition E , as it was named, would increase the property taxes of homeowners in the Edwardsville School District from 2.15 percent of all taxable property as equalized or assessed by the Department of Revenue to 2.70 percent.

