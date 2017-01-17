Edwardsville Public Works Department repaired 'sewer emergency' Wednesday
The Edwardsville Public Works Department contracted Visu-Sewer of East St. Louis to repair a "sewer emergency" discovered Dec. 8, 2016. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Visu-Sewer repaired and finished the job.
