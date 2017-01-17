Edwardsville Public Works Department ...

Edwardsville Public Works Department repaired 'sewer emergency' Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: RiverBender.com

The Edwardsville Public Works Department contracted Visu-Sewer of East St. Louis to repair a "sewer emergency" discovered Dec. 8, 2016. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Visu-Sewer repaired and finished the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Edwardsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
unmarked cars are taking pictures on the 4000 b... 7 hr Kaseberg 8
New Drug Dealer In Town Fri Cuzz 9
tooting your own horn Jan 17 jus sayn 1
state park volunteer fire dept. (Feb '09) Jan 17 Gucci 15
heroin (Feb '10) Jan 16 Blow me Sarah 14
News Two Alton men face rape charges (Aug '08) Jan 16 The Graduate 15
bars (Feb '10) Jan 16 James Elweed 3
See all Edwardsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Edwardsville Forum Now

Edwardsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Edwardsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Edwardsville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,127,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC