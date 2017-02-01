Edwardsville Police Dispatcher Thompson perfect fit for Blue Light Award
Edwardsville Police Dispatcher Shelly Thompson recently received the Blue Light Award from the Southern Illinois Police Chief's Association , a significant honor. Recipients of this award must demonstrate the virtues of the law enforcement code of ethics and must be loyal, dependable, and of high moral and ethical standards.
